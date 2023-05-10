32-year-old Kabwe wife killed by hubby for seductive ‘twerking’ in a tarven

AN act of seductive ‘twerking’ has led to the death of a 32-year-old woman of Kabwe who was beaten to death by her polygamous husband.

Gift Hamunyati, 42 is believed to have gone to a tarven with his two wives, Silvia Nachula, the now deceased and another.

However, during the drinking spree outing, one of his wives engaged in twerking, which did not sit well with him and he then confronted her after they left the tarven.

Refusal to calm down over his wife’s twerking, the suspect then brutally assaulted her with an axe handle and she sustained a broken upper gum, with all the upper incisors removed, a deep cut on the inner upper lip, a deep cut on the right side of the forehead, a deep cut on the left side of the head.

Central Province police commissioner David Chileshe who confirmed that tragic incident to Mwebantu said it occured yesterday at around 01:00 hours at C-gate township.

“Brief facts were that the assailant went on a drinking spree with his two wives and got pissed off with the way his deceased wife was twerking in the tavern. When they left the drinking place, they had an argument over the ordeal which did not sit well with him hence he attacked her using an axe handle,” he said.

He said the deceased sustained a broken upper gum, with all the upper incisors removed, a deep cut on the inner upper lip, a deep cut on the right side of the forehead, a deep cut on the left side of the head, swollen left cheek and a deep cut on her private part.

“Her body has been deposited in Kabwe central hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem. The second wife managed to escape after she was equally attacked by the husband when she tried to intervene to save her fellow wife,” he said.

(Mwebantu)