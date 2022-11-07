38 YEAR OLD KAPIRI TEACHER COMMITS SUICIDE OVER DEBT

38 YEAR OLD KAPIRI TEACHER COMMITS SUICIDE

A 38 year old teacher in Kapiri Mposhi has allegedly committed suicide on account of debt.

The deceased of Lukanda Plot area has since been identified as female Margaret Choongo, a teacher at Lukanda secondary school.

This occurred on Friday, 4th November 2022 between 08:00 hrs and 09:00 hrs.

Police Kapiri Mposhi Officer Commanding Mwenda Kabamba who confirmed to SPICE FM news reveals that Ms Choongo allegedly committed suicide by consuming an unknown poison in her bedroom and was only discovered by her husband who went back home to find out why she didn’t report for work.

When the husband Justine Kashunga entered the bedroom, he found her lying dead with a note addressed to her husband explaining as to why she had taken her life citing debt she owes many different people.

Police visited the scene and a case of suicide was confirmed.

The body has been deposited in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

Meanwhile, some friends to the now deceased advised people in such situations to go for psycho-social counseling especially pertaining to financial issues than settling for suicide.

By Asher luchembe