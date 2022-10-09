4 nabbed over Great North Road 10 miles congestion

Police in Lusaka detained four Chibombo Town Council levy collectors and an officer from the forestry department in Central Province for collecting levy and causing congestion at the Nine Miles check-point. on the Great North Road.

The tax collectors would routinely cause congestion stretching for many kilometres causing motorists to spend as many as four hours in a traffic jam.

The workers were arrested on Friday around 11:00 hours while carrying out duties and were only released after Chibombo Council Chairperson Newton Nyeleti made an appearance at Ngwerere police station around 17:00 hours the same day.

Credit: Times of Zambia