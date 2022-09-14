4 robbers on the run after robbing a Sinda resident of property worth K45,750 before raping his wife.

Four bandits steal from Sinda couple, rape wife

A Couple of Sinda in Eastern Province has been left traumatised after robbers broke into their house and raped the wife while absconding with over K45,000.

According to Police, the victim, Vakachani Phiri, a resident of Cheketani Village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area heard some noise on his door as the couple were resting at around 01:00 hours.

And when Phiri went to check what was happening to his door and what was causing the noise, he found a surprise of his life.

ZNBC reports that there were four bandits covered in masks, who had already found their way into the house at the time he reached the door.

As the five collided their eyeballs, Phiri was immediately pushed to the ground.

However, during the scuffle the mask of one of culprits came off and the victim was able to recognize him.

But determined to cover up any trail leading to them, the bandits hit Phiri on the head with a hammer which knocked him out leaving him unconscious.

The four masked men then cast their eyes on Phiri’s defenseless wife and started taking turns in raping her before running away with a total sum of K45,750.

Eastern Province Acting Police commanding officer Kennedy Chibwe confirmed the incident stating the law enforcers have launched a manhunt for the four.

Kalemba