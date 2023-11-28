4 TERMS BETTER FOR PRESIDENT NOT TWO – NSAMA

POLITICAL Commentator, Maxwell Nsama, has suggested that the number of terms an individual can serve as Zambia’s Republican President be set at four from the current two.

Nsama tells Byta FM News that two terms of five years are not enough for an administration to actualize a vision of developing the country.

He adds that citizens should be at liberty to vote for an individual to serve as President to more than two terms as long as they love the manner the Country is being managed.

Contrary to the earlier view, Governance Activist, Wesley Miyanda, feels such a thought should never be entertained, remarking that two terms of five years are enough for a President to build a legacy.

He adds that the Country has enough educated and qualified people to manage it.

