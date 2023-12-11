400 jobs to be created in Limerick by US telecom major

Verizon, a company that works with communications and technology, plans to make 400 new jobs in Limerick in the next two years.

The company is opening a new office in the city to do really good work.

Verizon is a large company that offers communication services like phone calls, internet and video to people all over the world.

It started in Ireland in 2006 and has 1,000 people working in Dublin.

The center will be located in the 1BQ building that is being constructed on the city’s waterfront.

Verizon will occupy 10,000 square meters of the new building on Bishops Quay next spring.

Simon Coveney, the minister in charge of business and jobs, said we shouldn’t assume that the announcement will definitely happen.

“He said this is a big promise and approval of Ireland, especially the talented workers in Limerick. ”

IDA Ireland supports the investment made by Verizon, and thinks that it will help Ireland attract more investments in the future.