PRESIDENT HH AND MACRON MEET AND DISCUSS DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME FOR ZAMBIA

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

Good morning fellow citizens.

We held fruitful discussions with our French counterpart President Emmanuel Macron this morning at Elysée Palace, here in the French capital, Paris.

Our meeting centered around conclusively resolving the debt restructuring programme for Zambia.

We are happy with President Macron’s commitment that Zambia’s debt restructuring programme should conclusively be dealt with, before the June summit for a New Global financial pact.

He reiterated that France will work together with all Creditors to ensure that the debt restructuring is done.

On our part, we emphasised the importance of closing debt talks and asked France to use its role to leverage the Paris Club of Creditors Committee and the G20 to ensure the speedy resolution of the debt restructuring.

We called on both France and China to jointly tackle the debt restructuring programme with the utmost speed.

We also took the opportunity to woo French investment in Zambia and strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of infrastructure, defence, technology, biodiversity, tourism and environment.

May God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia