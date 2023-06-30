48 Houses Owners Convicted And Sentenced To Three Years And Property Forfeited To The State

48 HOUSES OWNERS JAILED FOR 3 YEAR

AN Economic and Financial Crimes Court has jailed a Lusaka couple accused of possession of the infamous 51 houses in Chalala worth over K37 million to three years imprisonment.

The convicts are Charles Loyana, a senior accountant in the Ministry of Finance, and his wife, Susan Sinkala, an assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply.

In the first count, it was alleged that between January 1, 2012 and June 30 2019, Loyana and Sinkala, while working with others unknown people, concealed 51properties valued K37,916,000, properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime

In the second count, It was alleged that between January 1, 2012 and June 30 2019, the couple, while acting with other unknown people, did possess 51 properties valued K 37,916,000., properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Faides Hamaundu jailed the duo this afternoon after convicting them of the allegations.

The court found that their sources of income did not match the amount of money used in the investment into the 51 houses and plots.

Further, there was no evidence showing that the huge sums of dollars purportedly sent to Loyanna from a Tanzanian businesses, was declared by the foreigner as provided by law.

(Mwebantu)