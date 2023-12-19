5 ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AT PATSON DAKA`S FLATS UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN KITWE

By Michael Kaluba

Police in Kitwe have arrested five suspects in connection with an aggravated robbery orchestrated by a caretaker at a set of flats under construction in parklands, Kitwe, belonging to Zambia National Team Striker Patson Daka.

The theft occurred in the early hours of November 23, 2023 and was reported to the Police by Vanguard Security Director Kamoto Manyanyanto that his security guard, Durani Daka, was attacked and tied by unknown criminals whilst guarding Mr. Daka’s flats under construction in Parklands area of Kitwe.

Among the items stolen and partly recovered by the police are 7 wooden doors, 300 boxes of tiles, a water pump, 3 cabinet model and a microwave, whose value remains undetermined.

According to Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Peacewell Mweemba, the five suspects are the mastermind and caretaker at the property, Victor Kapalu, Munalula Moola, 22, Gift Ngwenya, 25, and Augustine Livingi, 26, all who are unemployed.

The other detained suspects include 45-year-old Samuel Nchinyama, and Prince Phiri, 28, a security guard.

Meanwhile, Police on the Copperbelt received a report of theft from a parked motor vehicle involving K167, 000 cash belonging to Collision Blast Company and a personal laptop worth K9000 while the victim, 50-year old Richard Kalumba visited his sick father at Sinozam Hospital in Kitwe.

PHOENIX NEWS