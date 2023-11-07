5-star hotel in California sued for serving woman with bottled water containing a man’s s3m3n

A woman has filed a lawsuit against a prestigious 5-star hotel after a laboratory analysis confirmed that the bottled water she purchased at the establishment was tainted with human semen.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, is an American citizen who, along with her husband, John Doe, stayed at the upscale Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, for a four-night visit in November.

During their stay, an incident occurred where a hotel staff member provided Jane Doe with water that was later discovered to be contaminated.

While at the hotel, Jane Doe had requested water, and a member of the hotel staff delivered several bottles. She placed one of these bottles on the nightstand beside her bed and went to sleep.

Later in the night, she woke up feeling thirsty and decided to drink some water from the bottle. It was at this point that she noticed an unusual taste, leading to her realization that the water was not as it should have been.

“She opened it, took a drink, and knew immediately that something was wrong with the liquid she had just swallowed. Jane Doe was mortified, terrified, embarrassed, and humiliated, but shared her suspicion with her husband, who then asked the hotel security and management representatives to call the police,” Jane Doe’s lawyers are quoted to have said in a lawsuit.

Upon the arrival of the police, Jane and John expressed their suspicion that the water they had been served was potentially tainted with semen. Their serious accusation prompted the law enforcement officers to collect a sample for laboratory analysis.

To the astonishment of all parties involved, the laboratory test unequivocally validated the couple’s claim, confirming that the water they had consumed was indeed contaminated with human semen.

“The Ritz-Carlton subsequently sent the water bottle to a laboratory for analysis, and the testing confirmed that the water contained semen,” court documents are quoted to have revealed.

Interestingly, reports say Ritz-Carlton has refused to “disclose the identities of the hotel employees on duty that day so that their backgrounds and criminal histories can be scrutinized.”

In the lawsuit filed on October 12, Jane Doe said her experience at the hotel left her feeling “anguish, nervousness, anxiety, grief, worry, shock, humiliation, and embarrassment.”

In her legal action, she has filed charges against the hotel, including accusations of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and the loss of consortium.