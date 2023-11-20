50 Cent Reacts To Puff Daddy Immediately Settling His Lawsuit With Cassie

About a day after Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing her ex Puff Daddy of rape, human trafficking, and physical abuse, they have settled for an undisclosed amount.

Cassie’s lawyer has said Cassie rejected an eight-figure payout before she filed the suit.

The speed at which a settlement was reached suggests Puff should have figured it all out before she went public.

50 Cent is certainly of that opinion.

“LOL. He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the shark saw the blood in the water and here they come in 5,4,3,2,1 every woman he put his hand on,” Fif typed.