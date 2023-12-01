6 nabbed for attacking lawyer

Six suspects have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a lawyer at the High Court grounds.

On Wednesday, lawyer Linus Eyaa was roughed up and nearly clobbered by a group of people believed to be his clients after he allegedly declined to address them after a court session.

Mr Eyaa, of Linus E. Eyaa and Partners, was earlier in court representing members of MoneyGrow Savings & Credit Cooperative Society Limited who have sued Mauden Shula.

Members of the cooperative are seeking an order restraining Mr Shula from holding himself out as cooperative chairperson.

After the court case, a mob attacked Mr Eyaa, who was only rescued by security personnel from the angry mob.

Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Lungisani Zulu has condemned the physical attack on the lawyer.

“The Law Association of Zambia would like to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the thuggery and barbaric behaviour witnessed at the High Court against a legal practitioner,” he said.