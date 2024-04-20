6,000 RETIRED TEACHERS IN KITWE GET BENEFITS

APRIL 19, 2024

Over 6,000 retired teachers in Kitwe District have been paid their retirement benefits .

Kitwe District Education Board Secretary CHRISTOPHER NUNGILA disclosed that the UPND government inherited over 42 million Kwacha as retirees benefits for retired teachers in Kitwe.

Since the First quarter of 2023, over 19 million Kwacha has been released and paid to the retirees in the district.

He explained that the over 6,000 retired teachers are traced as far back as 1994 and have received their benefits.

Mr. NYUNGILA said this when the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media THABO KAWANA paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Kitwe.

Earlier, Kitwe District Teachers Retirees Association Chairman Alderman PATRICK TEMBO commended Government for its relentless efforts towards addressing the plight of the retirees in the education Sector.

And Representative of teachers Trade Unions in Kitwe District said government has shown Commitment towards improving the education sector through teacher recruitments, provision of right policies such as Free education and timely disbursement of personal emoluments for teachers.

And, Mr. KAWAMA called for prudence utilization of resources under education.

He said the government will do everything possible to address identified concerns in the sector.

ZANBC