$600M INVESTMENT IN UREA FERTILIZER PLANT CHEERS ZAM

ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) Chief Executive Officer Muntanga Lindunda says the new fertilizer manufacturing plant being established in Zambia will lower the cost of production for farmers.

Recently, President Hakainde Hichilema officiated at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the construction of the $600million Urea Fertilizer and Ammonia Plant at the United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Company Limited in Lusaka’s Chilanga District.

Lindunda says the investment will take Zambia to greater heights as 2500 jobs will be created in the process, while the company will later, retain 1800 jobs.

The ZAM CEO says manufacturers are delighted to see that Urea will be manufactured on the Zambian soil which speaks to ZAM goals.

She says the drive towards moving Zambia to a Middle-Income Country is being realised through different initiatives, of which the investment is one step in that direction.

Lindunda anticipates that the quality of the urea produced locally will be good enough to prevent others from importing.

