7 FIC CASES CONCLUDED RESULTING IN RECOVERY OF OVER K3.5 MILLION

The Zambia Revenue Authority –ZRA- has concluded seven cases from the Financial Intelligence Centre –FIC- resulting in the recovery of over K3.5 million out of the K34.4 million issued in assessments to the taxpayers from January to March, 2023.

The authority receives cases from the FIC which are acted upon through investigations and tax audits and the status of the dissemination is reported quarterly to the FIC.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala says in pursuit of its investigations, the authority ensures that tax evaders are assessed for tax and they may also be prosecuted for non-compliance with revenue laws.

Mr. Nzala says in line with the recommendations of the FIC report, cases are also referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC for suspected money laundering offences, having tax evasion as a predicate offence.

He says ZRA is intensifying its fight against illicit financial flows by working with law enforcement agencies through the exchange of information and enforcing of domestic tax laws and policies so that taxpayers pay their dues from businesses.

PHOENIX NEWS