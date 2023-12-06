7-Year-Old Man Falls in Love With Daughter’s Friend, 30, Weds Her: “I Thought it Was Impossible”

The couple, who got married in 2014 when the man was 87 years old and she 30, were interviewed by Afrimax and shared how they met.

Speaking in her language, Winne said her aged husband is her friend’s father. On how they met, she recalled how he came around when she was at his daughter’s place and the spark began from there.

“When I met this man (her husband), I was a friend to the daughter of this man. I visited the daughter’s house. “Now, the father came later in the day. When the father came, he found me inside the daughter’s house. The first expression I saw the father, that is my husband now. He spotted me. I spotted him and we found love that day.”

