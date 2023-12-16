70 PERCENT OF ZAMBIAN OWNED TRUCKS ON COPPERBELT OUT OF BUSINESS DUE TO CHALLENGES FACED THIS YEAR

The Copperbelt Open Truckers’ Association has disclosed that 70 percent of Zambian owned trucks on the Copperbelt are out of business due to challenges they have faced this year.

Association President Stanley Muluka has cited an unfavorable working environment, failure to implement the local content policy and competition from regional transporters with access to cheaper fuel, as some of the inhibiting factors to the growth of the sector this year.

Mr. Muluka says truckers from neighboring countries have been exploiting the lacunas in the Zambian laws to register their trucks in Zambia while using cheaper fuel from their countries like Tanzania while other trucks working are privileged transporters with connections to the mines and suppliers outside the country.

He is also worried that some truckers are making losses or parking their trucks because the monthly fuel review has made it worse for them to plan ahead while foreign transporters utilize stable fuel regimes from their respective countries.

CREDIT : RADIO PHOENIX NEWS