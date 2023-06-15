70 YEAR OLD KAPIRI WOMAN IMPRESSED WITH THE COMPLETION OF A POLICE STATION USING CDF



KAPIRI – Banakulu Mpundu, a 70 year old of Kapiri Mposhi’s Ndeke compound has pleaded with UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda to ensure that the newly opened Police Station in her area is quickly operationalised to curb the rise in crime.



The Ndeke Police Station which began as a community project has been completed using CDF at a cost of K106,000.



Banakulu Mpundu said the opening of Ndeke Police Station will reduce crime which is on an increase, and restore law order in the area.

And Secretary General Batuke Imenda is impressed with both the quality and workmanship of infrastructure under CDF in Kapiri Mposhi and cited the construction of a staff house,borehole and waterbone toilets worth K 762,000 in Kasupi.



Other projects being implemented under the 2022 CDF allocation include the expansion of the Kapiri District Hospital mortuary to a capacity of 24 bodies from the initial 3 bodies at a cost of K830,000.



According to the district CDF availed to Mr. Imenda by the local authority, a staff house and borehole at Kiwelelo Clinic are under construction at a cost of K920,000.



The utilisation and workmanship of the projects has impressed the UPND chief and his delegation which visited the district yesterday to appreciate the usage of the now increased K25,7 million and K 28,3 million Constituency Development Fund.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM