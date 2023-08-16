75-YEAR OLD CHIPANGALI MAN ARRESTED FOR INSERTING HIS MANHOOD INTO A 14-YEAR OLD GIRL’S MOUTH….TATTOOED HER BUTTOCKS AFTERWARDS

Police in Chipata have arrested a 75-year old man of Mpalakunjala village in Chipangali district for indecently assaulting a 14-year old girl.

Eastern Division Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywali who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to the media today, says that the incident occurred on Sunday at Chafumela village in Chief Kapatamoyo’s area of Chipangali district at around 15:00 hours.

Mr Liywali says that the matter was reported to the police by the girl’s grandmother who stated that her granddaughter aged 14-years was indecently assaulted by Tobia’s Banda aged 75-years of Mpalakunjala village in Chipangali district.

It is alleged that the suspect touched the victim’s breasts, vagina and inserted his manhood into the mouth of the victim and further tattooed her buttocks with a razor blade in view to administer African traditional medicine on her.

Mr Liywali says that the suspect is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Prime Television