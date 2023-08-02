76 GCE CANDIDATES FROM ZORAH ACADEMY LEFT IN TEARS

LUBUTO KOPALANDE | A total of 76 GCE candidates from Zorah Academy, a privately owned school based in Lubuto Kopalande who travelled to Mkushi District in Central Province to sit for their exams at Masansa Secondary School have been left in tears after they were denied entry to the examination centre because their names were not indicating that they had paid their examination fees from the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ).

In a meeting chaired by Mkushi District Commissioner Jonathan Kapungwe, the school’s director Abiezer Kabangisha explained that he travelled to Masansa Secondary School were he was asked to pay K6000 by a science teacher. Kabangisha said that upon paying K6000 to the school accountant he was given a receipt from ECZ.

However, when Kabangisha took his candidates to Masansa on Sunday evening in readiness for their exams, he was informed by the school’s headmaster that his candidates would not be allowed to sit for their practicals as they had not paid their examination fees from ECZ.

Police have since picked up the director from Zorah Academy and the science teacher and Data Entry officer from Masansa for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Kapungwe who addressed the affected candidates said he will ensure that everyone involved in the saga from both schools is locked up and charged with examination malpractice. He said it was illegal for candidates to do their practicals from an Examination Centre where they had not registered.

📷: Some of the affected candidates from Zorah Academy pictured outside Masansa Secondary School on Monday, July 31, 2023.

