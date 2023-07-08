77 RANKED COPPER QUEENS STUN 2ND RANKED GERMANY WITH A 3-2 BEATING

COPPER QUEENS SHOCK GERMANY IN THRILLING 3-2 WIN

Zambia’s women’s national team, the Copper Queens, pulled off a major upset by defeating Germany, the fourth-best women’s team in the world, in a thrilling 3-2 victory at home in Fürth.

Ranked 77th in the FIFA rankings, Zambia entered the match as underdogs after suffering a 3-2 loss against Ireland in Dublin, followed by a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in Zurich.

Despite their underdog status, Zambia managed to stifle the German attack in the first half, entering the halftime break with a goalless draw. Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, who was given a rare start by coach Bruce Mwape in place of Hazel Nali, delivered a sensational performance, pulling off several remarkable saves to deny Germany any breakthrough.

The deadlock was broken three minutes into the second half when Zambia’s skipper, Barbra Banda, found the back of the net, slotting the ball into the far corner and leaving German goalkeeper Merle Frohms with no chance to make a save. Zambia doubled their advantage a few minutes later when Madrid CFF striker Racheal Kundananji capitalized on a blocked shot by Ochumba Lubanji inside the box, making it 2-0 in the 54th minute.

Germany managed to regain control of the game, hitting the post twice and forcing Zambia’s goalkeeper to make some crucial saves. Musonda managed to keep her goal intact for the entire 90 minutes, only conceding a goal in the 91st minute when substitute Lea Schuller headed home from a well-taken corner by Carolin Simon.

In a dramatic turn of events, veteran player Alexandra Popp leveled the score in the 100th minute, seemingly setting the stage for a shared glory. However, it was Zambia’s inspirational captain, Barbra Banda, who had the final say. In the dying moments of the match, beyond the allotted 10 minutes of added time, Banda unleashed a magnificent strike from 30 yards out, sailing the ball over the keeper and into the net. She was brilliantly set up by Ireen Lungu, securing a remarkable victory for Zambia.

The match marked the last outing for both teams before they embark on their World Cup journey. Zambia’s triumph over Germany will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they prepare to make their debut in the global tournament.