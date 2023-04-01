79 YEAR OLD MAN OF SINGONYA COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER ALLEGEDLY DEFILING HIS GRANDDAUGHTER

A 79 year old man of Singonya in Chief Ufwenuka’s area in Monze District of Southern Province, Paul Susu has allegedly committed suicide after allegedly defiling his 9 years old grand daughter.

Narrating the incident to Chikuni Radio News this afternoon, wife to the deceased, Anna Munkanda says her husband was found hanging on a tree around 11:00hrs today by the men who went looking for him after he ran away from home last night.

She says she was in Monze for a funeral yesterday when she was called by her children that her grand daughter had been defiled by her husband, after which she directed the children to take the girl to the hospital and report the matter to the police.

She says upon reaching home, she questioned her husband who neither confirmed nor denied the accusations and when the woman he was seated with went to ease herself, he ran away and they have been looking for him since yesterday around 19:00hrs and only to find him dead today.

By broadcast time the medical report of the child had not been known by the family.

The alleged suicide has since been reported to the Police and they are yet to issue a statement.