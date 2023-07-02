8 TRUCKS BURNT AT SAKANIA BORDER ZRA PARKING LOT

EIGHT trucks have been completely burnt in a bushfire which spread to the Sakania border ZRA parking lot where the trucks were parked.

Of the eight trucks, six were laden with sulphur while two with diesel.



Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said the fire incident happened yesterday around 14:00 hours.

Mr Mweemba said Kachema Mulenga, 50, a ZRA officer, reported to the police that eight trucks had been gutted in the parking lot.

He said the fire caught one truck before spreading to two and later all the eight were completely burnt.



“Mr Mulenga reported that eight trucks, six of which were laden with sulphur and two with diesel, were burnt in a bushfire while parked at the ZRA parking lot.Currently the owners of the trucks have not yet been traced,” said the police.



Mr Mweemba said after receiving the report a team of firefighters from ZAF, ZAFFICO, Indeni and Ndola City Council rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

He said the registration numbers of the trucks could not be seen in the fire.