80 ACCZ MEMBERS WANT THEIR CHURCH TO BAN POLYGAMY

Over 80 African Covenant Church in Zambia (ACCZ) members have gone to court seeking an order that their church bans polygamy.

The congregants have also accused the organisation’s leadership of misusing the church funds. Morton Tembo and 86 others want polygamy to be forbidden through a change of their constitution, with the help of the court.

Mr Tembo and others have gone to the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that their church leaders amend the constitution to enable exclusion of polygamy.

Away from polygamy, the plaintiffs want the court to grant them an order for an independent audit to be done aimed at establishing the extent of misappropriation and misapplication of church funds.

