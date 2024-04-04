$840million accrued and now written off on the $3billion Eurobond, is debt service that has accumualted during this period from December 2020 todate- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

On the $840m-False Celebrations

The G20 Framework and the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative(DSSI) is very clear- NO accumulated debt interest arrears accrued during the suspension period of debt service

must be paid.

The $840million accrued and now written off on the $3billion Eurobond, is debt service that has accumualted during this period from December 2020 todate…when the country was not servicing this debt under the DSSI.

In the G20 framework, this money must NOT be paid…its therefore not a discount as Government is desperately wishing it to be.

Remember why the first negotiations in October 2023 were rejected by the IMF and OCC and it failed? In that case, Government chose to commit to clear the $840m debt service arreas accumulated since December 2020…arreas that must be written off as a condition of the G20 Framework.

Therefore there is no discount or acheivement…it’s in the G20 framwork and uniform treatment of creditors.

Those Government is desperately looking for a good strategic in the failed debt reschedule.

No debt forgiveness has been achieved.

Debt has been rescheduled to 2023-2050 but interest will be paid between now and 2050 starting with the $157million that should be paid by June 2024.

Unlike the debt write-off that occurred under the Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) Debt negotiations where a total of $7billion was written off,in this case, there is debt reschedule for the next Government to pay.