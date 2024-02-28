THERE WILL BE NO REGIME CHANGE IN ZAMBIA IN 2026, Prophet MBOLO

SOUTH African Prophet, Mbolo says there is no need for Zambians to think there is going to be change of government in their country.

And Mbolo has insisted that rain season in Zambia has shifted, and will only be between March to June. He has since asked farmers to remove everything they planted in their fields, and re-plant.

However, commenting on Zambia’s political prospect, Prophet Mbolo says anyone who is condemning the current government is doing so out of hate. He says, the current administration has been ordained to complete four terms of Office. This means, UPND as a party will rule for 20 years before another party can be voted into office.

Credit: Zimbabwe Today