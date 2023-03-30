POLICE ARREST TWO IN THE KILLING OF TEN-YEAR-OLD GIRL OF LUSAKA WEST

By Correspondent Reporter

POLICE officers in Lusaka have arrested two suspected criminals in connection with the gruesome murder of the 10-year-old girl identified as Universal Kamushi of Lusaka West who went missing on March 24, 2023.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has identified the suspects as Harrison Chisenga aged 25 of Chipata Compound and Jacob Phiri aged 36 of Ngombe Compound.

Police officers have also arrested a witchdoctor and his son in connection with the same incident.

Kajoba says Harrison Chisenga was picked up on March 28, 2023 around 19:30 hours after a tip-off from concerned members of the community in Lusaka’s Westwood area who saw him hiding in one of the unfinished houses.

After interrogations, the suspect revealed that he was with his friend identified as Jacob Phiri during the killing of the girl whose parts were missing.

Kajoba says the two suspects later led Police officers to a witch doctor named Pensulo Musonda aged 68 of Chipata Compound where they took the body parts of the girl.

“The Witch doctor was picked together with his 27-year-old son identified as Justin Musonda. Investigations have since heightened and all the suspects are detained in Police custody,” he said.

Kajoba has also expressed concern at the escalating cases of missing persons, majority of which are children.

“Police investigations have so far revealed that most of these cases turned out to be abductions by people who happen to be known or close to the victims. Public safety and in particular the safety of our children is everyone’s concern. As such, parents, guardians, school authorities and society as a whole have a huge role to play,” Kajoba said.

He said the two recent crime incidents involving the abduction and eventual killing of Chikondi Banda and Universal Kamushi are suspected to have been perpetrated by people known by the two victims.

The suspects allegedly took advantage of the victims while they had left their homes for school.