A 49-YEAR OLD CHAMA MAN WHO LEFT HOME FOR THREE DAYS TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS FOUND DEAD.

A 49-Year old man in Chama District of Eastern province, who left home for three days to celebrate Christmas has been found dead.

The deceased has been identified as Isaac Njovu of Dungulungu village.

The deceased was found along Mphalausenga stream by women who went to look for locally vegetables known as (Kalembula) around 10hrs.

Jude Kasalika who was in company of other 8 women, narrated that they heard a person snoring along the said stream and it was at that time when they got near and only to discover that was Mr. Njovu now the deceased.

Miss Kasalika says after seeing the condition which the deceased was in, she quickly ran to the village and informed the people.

She added that quickly people came along with her to the said stream and decided to take the deceased to the nearby hospital and unfortunately he died on the way.

And Susan Mtonga the wife to the deceased said that her husband left home on Sunday and only to be told today that he has died.

She said on Sunday, 24 December, 2023, the two sold a goat at k550 and gave her husband k400 to buy maize, saying it was from that day that her husband never came back home.

Community members who could not let their names be disclosed say Mr. Njovu now the deceased was seen drinking beer around the community.

Family members have agreed not postmortem to be conducted on the deceased, as he is allegedly to have died due to excessive intake of beer.

The dec€ased has left behind 4 children and a wife.

Police inspected the body and suspect no foul play.

The body of the dece@sed has since been deposited into Chama District Hospital- Kwenje radio

©️Zambia Reports, December 27, 2023