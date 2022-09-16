A BOYCOTT BY THE GRASSROOT HAS COSTED MY PARTY.

Truth be told there is no political party without the branches or party structures at the lower organ…. The reality is that my Party has detached itself from the structures in the Name of saying we don’t want cadrerism.

There’s nothing which our party structures they are receiving from the party despite the party being in leadership.

Most of our friends from our structures feels neglected, and those with an opportunity of being in leadership they no longer look back where they are coming from.

I don’t know if our Nation management committee still exist, if it does then it’s just on paper….. bcz one year down the line there has been an out cry that our Top Leadership has detached itself from the structures and by this time I expected our top Leadership to meet and look at how they will resolve this issue.

The work which Chairman Liswaniso Gilbert does it’s not suppose to be done by Him, it’s the duty of our Secretary General to move around and organize all the structures across the country and ensure that these structures are functioning, but to the contrally with due respect we have an SG who is not a politician but an academicilly.

If you try to visit our Headquarters in Lusaka you may think we’re still in opposition, people they have nothing in their pockets, they are frustrated.

Our media team is completely dead, it needs vibrant people who can speak and defend the party from propagandist….

I know people have just gotten in leadership and they still want to eat alone, but we can still correct things and work on the weaknesses which are making others get frustrated.

By Pethias Bullz Cuundu Mweemba.