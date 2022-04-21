Home Obituary A Catholic priest at Namwala parish has shothimself dead Obituary A Catholic priest at Namwala parish has shothimself dead April 21, 2022 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp SAD NEWS: A Catholic priest at Namwala parish has shothimself dead with a gun around 10:45 to 11:00hrs at his house. His name is Fr kenani. Fr kenani 1 COMMENT Trouble is Catholic clergy pretend to be the ultimate comforter of their flock. They’re not because they are ordinary flesh and blood. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
