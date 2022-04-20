A DISHONEST GOVERNMENT

Apparently Bally and his new dawn administration instructed the DPP to drop all charges and enter into an Immunity Agreement with Mr Milingo Lungu in return for him resigning as KCM provisional liquidator.

When the DPP did as instructed, and after Milingo Lungu had resigned as KCM provisional liquidator as agreed, Bally and his new dawn administration made a u-turn and decided to scandalize the DPP as if she entered the nolle by herself. They also re-arrested Milingo on the same charges despite the Immunity Agreement.

Bally and his new dawn administration are very strange people indeed. Zambia deserves better.

SET 19.04.2022