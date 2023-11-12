A KAPIRI MAN BEATS WIFE TO DEATH

A 48 year old man in Kapiri Mposhi has mercilessly beaten his wife to death while returning home from a drinking spree.

The perpetrator has been identified as Ben Chipemba whereas the deceased is Lilian Ngosa aged 49.

The incident happened in Mpula area on an unspecified date but between November 1st and November 9th of 2023.

The said couple is alleged to have had differences when they had gone out on a drinking spree which resulted into a physical confrontation.

It is further alleged that the couple had earlier fought in the night at a named bar were the fight was however halted but on their way back home they continued and unfortunately Ngosa was severely beaten and left unconscious.

Upon the suspect realizing that his wife was unconscious, he quickly fled the scene but was eventually apprehended and is currently detained at the main Police station.

The victim was later taken to the main district hospital where she was admitted but the condition was critical and died.

Area community leader Samuel Nsapato confirmed the development in an interview with SPICE FM NEWS.