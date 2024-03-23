A LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT BY CATHOLIC FATHERS ON THE COPPERBELT….👇👇👇

Congratulations President Hakainde Hichilema on fixing issues which affected the operation of the Mine Mopani.

By Fr Emmanuel Bwalya

The world is increasingly becoming a global village with ever growing nation to nation interdependency on so many fronts. A nation, no matter how wealthy it might be, can not sustain it’s level of wealth without trading and cooperating with other nations. Zambia is no exception in this regard and for this reason, it is vital that we rethink and refine the way we conduct ourselves in regards to international business relations.

During Patriotic Front Party in Government, we failed to clearly determine what our strategic goals are as a nation and what we needed to achieve from engagement with foreign players in regards to our strategic goals.

There was lack of moral or ethical back bone by our PF officials and negotiators to insist on what is best for our country.

DR Congo is the richest country in Africa in terms of resources, has far bigger population than Zambia but can not attract quality investors because of their political challenges as a country. Zambia has less resources and market access than congo, but it has attracted more investment per capita than congo from the time you became President Sir simply because Zambia has offered a better business environment and security than congo. The opposition do not seem to understand what capital resources is, no wander we are seeing people like Fred M’Membe SP bitter about the money which was injected in mopani. But let them not distract you Sir as you produce good results!

Mauritius, Botswana and Rwanda were attracting better foreign direct investment per capita than Zambia under PF simply because they created a reputation as better managed countries than Zambia. Leadership was the issue back then.

Sir with your leadership our country will become the ultimate investment destination, I know within this year, your Government will take drastic steps towards being ranked in the top 5 African countries in terms of the rule of law, security, ease of doing business and tax rates.

May God Bless You President Hichilema!