A Liberian Woman, Nancy Pyne is claiming to be the mother of Ivorian super Star Franck Yannick Késsié.

The 26-year-old footballer plays as a midfielder for Spanish Giant, Football Club Barcelona.

Madam Pyne told Ok FM that she bore Kessie and another son by an Ivorian man while living in Sinoe County.

She said the boys were taken to the Ivory Coast by their father to attend school and since then, she is yet to see her children.

“I learned that Kessie and his brother were sent to Europe after several attempts to find my children”, madam Pyne explained.

Frank Kessie’s father who was once a professional footballer and also served in the Ivorian Army is now deceased

The Ivorian Midfielder’s Professional Profile only provides information about his father but nothing is mentioned about his mother.

Madam Pyne said she has had sleepless nights over the years hoping to one day find her two children.

(LPO)