A LIGHT ON MONDE MUTALE (NGUZU)

Mutale Monde is an award winning Zambian actor popularly known for his role in Zambia’s hit drama series Mpali where he plays the role of Nguzu the polygamist.

Born on the 25th of August, 1965, Nguzu is married to a God fearing woman with four children, one son and three daughters.

Mutale a soccer and Kabwe Warriors supporter attended Mawilo Primary School during his early primary school days and later he moved to Kasamba primary school from the year 1974 to1981.

He then attained his secondary education at Chongwe Secondary school from 1982 to 1986.

From 1990 to 1994 he attended the Liverpool Institute in London where he did a training in grain milling management.

And in 1994 Nguzu moved to Grantec South Africa, to do Grain Management Quantity and Quality Control.

Mutale also did Prototype Production and Quality Control at the USA Colorado State University after moving to the United states of America in 2010.

He is the founder and currently on the board of the Community for Human Development a Non-Governmental Organization, additionally he trains the trainers of entrepreneurship and is accredited to ILO (International Labor Organization).

Even though his biggest break was from the role he plays as Nguzu in the Zambian Local Drama Series Mpali which airs on Zambezi Magic where he plays the lead actor, he started acting and cultural dancing (drummer) in 1974.

Mpali has been the best TV series in Zambia and have since voted him as the best Actor by Zambezi magic fans, in 2019 he was voted for at the Ngoma Wards as the most outstanding actor by a large following of Zambians who recognized his amazing talents.