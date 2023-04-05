A man killed his pregnant girlfriend by stabbing her with scissors

When Ailish Walsh’s lover Liam Taylor killed her, she was 22 weeks pregnant.

A drunken brute who interrupted his drug binge by killing his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors has admitted to killing her.

On the evening of December 15, Liam Taylor, 37, became enraged when Ailish Walsh, 28, who was only four months away from giving birth, attempted to eject him from her Hackney, east London, apartment.

Then Taylor, who was aware that she was carrying their child, snatched the object with a blade and stabbed her 40 times before departing the scene.

Ailish’s dad called 999 after arriving an hour later and finding his daughter – who was unconscious, covered in blood and draped with a hi-vis jacket – but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old, of Irish origin, is thought to have left behind four young children.

Taylor still had cocaine, cannabis and alcohol in his system when he was arrested at his home the next morning.

As he was taken away, he quipped: ‘It’s crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life.’

Jurors at the Old Bailey were shown CCTV footage of the 37-year-old entering Ailish’s block of flats at 8.36pm on the evening of her death and leaving at 9.14pm.

The expecting mum also alerted a friend after texting her to say she was trying to get Taylor out of the flat because he was taking drugs.

The court heard how the pal phoned Ailish five minutes before Taylor was shown to have left and heard screaming in the background.

His bank card was found in the victim’s pocket, added the prosecution, who described the attack as ‘exceptionally brutal’.

After Taylor admitted murder, the court was told he had previously been jailed for a year for assaulting his own mother with a metal pole and was cautioned for headbutting his sister when he was 16.

The defendant, of Hornsey, east London, was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing next month.