“A MESS! THE PF MPs JUST HAVE TO EAT THE HUMBLE PIE- BRIAN HAPUNDA

BRIAN HAPUNDA WROTE….

“A MESS! THE PF MPs JUST HAVE TO EAT THE HUMBLE PIE

The PF MPs are between a hardrock and a hard surface, the fate of PF MPs in Parliament in light of the Court Order affirming Miles Sampa as new PF President at the just ended “illegal PF convention”.

For now, the PF MPs have no option but to eat the humble pie and SUBMIT to Miles Sampa as new PF President and toll his line both in Parliament and outside Parliament. Whichever PF MP who does not agree with the current political status in the former ruling party PF only have two options, that is is either to resign their parliamentary seat/s and leave Parliament or simply submit to Miles Sampa and his PF faction until such a time when the higher court over rules him as PF President or better still wait for 2026 when President HH dissolves Parliament in readiness for the 2026 general elections. I say so because it is political reality that the PF will stay locked up in the courts of law for the longest time fighting legal battles between PF vs. PF.

But I can almost bet that none of the 54 PF MPs are willing to resign their parliamentary seats today and forfeit their graduities as a way of protest against the election of Miles Sampa as new PF president for most of them have running car loans, building loans, business investments loans and salary advances tied to their salaries. Moreso that most of the MPs are not coming back in the next Parliament so they can not risk resigning their precious parliamentary seats.

The saddest part is that if by-elections were held today assuming that PF MPs have resigned their seats, PF would technically lose the affected Parliamentary seats to ruling UPND as PF1 and PF2 will be locked up in court fighting each other as to which is the authentic PF, is it PF1 or PF2.

