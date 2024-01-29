A message to Brian Mwale from Comrade Daaram Simakunngwe

Dear Brian Mwale

This is my story….

Early 2014 January, i was working for The LSP Group Investment in Umhlanga area of Durban as a Accountant earning R7,000 per month.

Mid 2014 i was offered a nice job in Jacobs area of Durban and my salary was R13,000. I was the happiest. Within 3 weeks of my new job, my job offer was terminated as the Administrators refused to approve extra costs for the company, i didn’t even know that the company was under Business Rescue management.

I almost shed tears worrying about how i was going to survive without a job in a foreign country.

I was paid my full month’s salary and I remained unemployed for two days only.

Whilst in my flat on the 2nd day of my unemployment, i googled some news about Zambia on Times of Zambia page. I read that Zinpro Engineering, a Brits Based company has been offered a big contract in Mopani Mine in Zambia.. I immediately googled Zinpro and got the landline +2712….. and dialed the line. The call was picked up by the CEO Norman as he was passing by the Reception on his way to catch his Flight to Zambia. He asked me 5 quick questions (Divine Interviews) and he requested me to call him back after a week if no one gets back to me, he also asked me send my CV to info@….co.za and promised someone was going to follow it up. I immediately sent it and a week later, i attended two skype interviews. A week later, a Contract of employment was sent together with an air ticket to fly from Durban Airport to Lanseria Airport for my 1 month HQ Orientation in Brits town. I was picked up from the Airport and put in a lodge for a month and later flown to Ndola to continue with work at Zinpro Zambia Limited in Kitwe as a Project Accountant… That was my return to Zambia after 8 years of absence from Home

Lessons;

Sometimes God takes away your job to give you chance to get a better job… Every Career decisions you make come with risks, the most difficult part in life is getting Education. The rest leave it to God and you will be shocked what divine intervention will follow you. Your tears will not be in vain…. The God who has given your family responsibilities will not leave you to suffer on the street.

#Mango Taipila Pamo