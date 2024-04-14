A PLEA TO THE CATHOLIC CHURCH REGARDING THE KONKOLA COPPER MINE SELL AND CORRUPTION SCANDAL

Dear Leaders of the Catholic Church,

I hope this letter finds you well. As a concerned citizen, I write to you today with grave concerns regarding recent developments surrounding the corrupt sell of Konkola Copper Mine (KCM), specifically involving Mr. Milingo Lungu and the PF administration under president Edgar Lungu. As an institution committed to justice and the welfare of society, we urge the Catholic Church not to turn a blind eye to this important matter.

We commend the Catholic Church for its instrumental role in advising the current government to address the suffering of our citizens in recent months. It would be unjust to ignore incidents such as the corrupt sell of KCM, especially in a country where millions of Zambians are struggling to make ends meet. The fact that individuals were able to dubiously walk away with 24 million dollars amidst widespread hardship is not only shocking but also highlights the urgent need for accountability and justice.

It has come to our attention that Mr.Milingo Lungu, amidst the liquidating of KCM, walked away with a staggering sum of 24 million US dollars. The implications of such corruption are deeply troubling, as they not only undermine the integrity of our nation’s institutions but also perpetuate injustice and suffering for ordinary citizens. Despite the gravity of these allegations, the previous PF government appeared to ignore this matter, raising serious questions about accountability and transparency.

Recently, Milingo Lungu pleaded guilty and surrendered the 24 million dollars to the state. However, it is evident that this syndicate extends beyond him, implicating other senior individuals within the previous administration who may have benefited from this criminal act. The silence and inaction surrounding this issue are deafening. The Catholic community which voices out on behalf of ordinary citizens, should not ignore and watch our country suffers from such blatant corruption.

We implore the Catholic Church to express unwavering interest in this matter and to leverage its moral authority to demand a thorough investigation into the corrupt sale of KCM. Furthermore, we call upon the Church to collaborate with other organizations and stakeholders to ensure that all individuals involved in this scandal are held accountable for their actions.

In closing, we emphasize the importance of standing up for justice and integrity, even in the face of adversity. The Catholic Church has a pivotal role to play in advocating for the rights and well-being of all citizens, and we urge you to heed this call to action.

With sincere hope and respect,

Sikaile C Sikaile

Concerned citizen

14/04/24

CC: All Catholic Church leaders in Zambia