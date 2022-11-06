A SUNDAY REFLECTION – ZAMBIAN POLITICS MUST CHANGE- Dr Nevers Mumba

A SUNDAY REFLECTION – ZAMBIAN POLITICS MUST CHANGE

By Dr Nevers Mumba

We all Know that right now, ZAMBIANS expect the opposition to render credible Checks and balances to the current UPND government and to hold them accountable to the people and to their own election campaign promises.

However, We must not allow our politics to degenerate into a level where gutter and sewer language becomes the norm. We are a Christian Nation. We are Kenneth Kaunda’s Zambia. We don’t breed hatred. We live in peace with each other. We are a land of work and joy in unity.

Recently we have noticed that some of our opposition colleagues, whom we know to be otherwise capably intelligent and knowledgeable, have resorted to using very bad language against other leaders and this includes Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

This has not sat well with most morally upright Zambians and we wish to provide counsel.

I believe people must follow a leader because that leader has persuaded them and their conscious agrees with his or her message, and not because he can insult and disparage someone else and get the most cheers and whistles from the crowd which conveniently cheers them on.

Look guys, we can be firm, intelligent, and even aggressive , without necessarily polluting the very citizenry we hope to inspire and, by God’s grace, lead with hate speech, insults and blatant immorality.

God will not spare us from the problems we currently face unless and until we start to reflect our true values and heritage of a truly United, One Zambia One Nation.

We have a New Nation to build.

Zambia Shall Be Saved

🙏