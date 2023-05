A video clip of a couple dancing in underwear went viral



Some mocked them as being mad on many social media platforms, some teased the woman for wearing adjusted underwear without knowing she is now half of what she used to be in size.



The couple is a victim of uncertainties in life.



They couldn’t handle what life threw at them, thus depression ate them up after losing 2 children at once. This pushed them to drugs and substance abuse and to lose faith in God.