A Warrant Of Arrest Has Been Issued Against Me- Fred M’membe

We are informed that a warrant of arrest has been issued against me.

If there is a warrant out for your arrest, you likely won’t be notified. Instead, it could come as a complete shock to you if a regular traffic stop ends with you being escorted to the back of a police vehicle.

No police callout has been sent to me that I have ignored to justify an arrest warrant. What they want is to use this warrant to abduct me. But why do they want to abduct me instead of arresting me in the normal way?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party