A YOUNG ZAMBIAN SNAKE RESCUER GOES VIRAL

An amazing video of a young Zambian boy named Jeremy has gone viral on social media. In the video, he is seen handling and rescuing a snake in a very brave and composed manner.

Jeremy is part of a family snake rescue team that goes by the name “Snake Rescue With Kingfrey and Family”. The team is run by Kingfrey Phiri, who is Jeremy’s father and has passed down a lot of knowledge about snakes to his son over the years. Kingfrey is an experienced snake rescuer who has done tremendous work over the years in educating the community about snakes and his family has also embraced this passion wholeheartedly.

“Snake Rescue With Kingfrey and Family” narrates that on this particular day, they were called to rescue a snake that was hiding in some building blocks. Neighbors wanted to kill the snake but the property owner stopped them. They started murmuring amongst themselves as to why she did not want the snake dead with others suggesting it was not a normal snake.

When the rescue team arrived, it did not take long for Jeremy to spot the snake peeping from one of the blocks after moving a few of the blocks. Based on the knowledge he has, he could tell that he was dealing with a snake that was harmless.

With impressive composure and agility, he was able to catch the snake before it could disappear.

It was an opportunity for Jeremy to educate the neighbors including the kids that had gathered. Some even gathered enough courage to hold the snake. The striped grass snake was then released in a suitable location.

In a country often characterized by fear and misunderstanding towards wildlife, young Zambian snake rescuer Jeremy and the rest of his family are playing an important role in changing people’s perceptions about snakes.