Abductors lawyer to appeal “shocking” sentences

LAWYER of the two youthful mass rapists and abductors has branded the life sentences handed to the criminal clients as “shocking” and will appeal against it.

The Zambia Daily Mail has quoted the duo’s lawyer Osborne Ngoma saying “an appeal is underway against the “shocking” sentences.

Yesterday, High Court Judge Charles Kafunda imposed several lengthy sentences of James Bwalya and Mathews Sikaonga including life imprisonment for rape, abduction assault and aggravated robbery.

Kalemba