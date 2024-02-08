ABOLISH CASTRATION LAW – AMNESTY URGES MADAGASCAR

Madagascar should abolish a new law which allows for the chemical and surgical castration of people convicted of raping minors as it was “cruel, inhuman and degrading”, rights group Amnesty International has said.

Last month, President Andry Rajoelina proposed the amendments to the penal code – that include chemical and surgical castration as punishment for individuals found guilty of rape against minors.

These changes have since been agreed by MPs. [BBC]