ABOUT 10 COUNCIL WORKERS ARE FIRED EVERY MONTH BY THE LOCAL GOVT SERVICE COMMISSION FOR FRAUDULENT ACTIVITIES

By Leah Ngoma

The Local Government Service Commission has disclosed that about 10 people are fired every month on average by the commission from councils across the country for fraudulent activities.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani says unmitigated pilferage of revenue by some officers in local authorities is depriving the councils the much-needed revenue resulting into non-payment of workers.

Mr Sejani says the commission is therefore working towards addressing various factors contributing to non-payment of council workers including theft by some revenue collectors within local authorities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sejani says the Commission has come up with new methods of assessing the work performance of its principal officers and staff which has resulted into amendments to the annual appraisal assessment form to include the utilization of the Constituency Development Fund-CDF- component.

Mr. Sejani says the move is meant to address the inertia in the implementation of CDF projects and that the appraisal period has also been reduced from one year to 6 months to.

PHOENIX NEWS