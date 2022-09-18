ABUSE OF INTERNET CAUSING SODOMY – UCZ REV

By Michael Nyumbu

Reverend Alinjavwa Simumba of the United Church in Zambia-UCZ in Kitwe says uncontrolled usage of internet in the country is a huge contributor to moral decay in society.



Simumba observes that cases of sodomy in the country are reportedly increasing because people are learning the vice from internet platforms promoting such tendencies.



He says there is need to control access to obscene information and materials from the internet to protect the populations.

The clergyman says some people, especially the young, mighty be forced to indulge in the act to satisfy their desire to experience what they see from social media platforms.



On Thursday last week, Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, instructed the Minister of Community Development and Social Security, Doreen Mwamba, to issue a statement on the recent recorded cases of sodomy across the country.