ACC AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION ON SETTLED MATTERS WITH CHITOTELA IS VALID-COURT OF APPEAL

Court of Appeals upholds FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela appeal against the Lusaka High Court’s decision to set aside the out-of-court settlement agreement he entered with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the State not to institute criminal proceedings against him.

In the verdict entered into today, “The order of the High Court discharging the agreement signed between the appellant and the Commission, is set aside.”

“The appellant is still immune from prosecution for the activities covered by the agreement, until such a time the agreement is discharged by a competent court”

Hon. Chitotela, appealed to the Court of Appeal, being that the High Court Judges in the Economic and Financial Crimes Division erred in fact and law when they proceeded to determine a civil matter when they only have criminal jurisdiction in the Economic and Financial Crimes