ACC Arrests Former Army Secretary Over The Gulfstream Presidential Jet

ARMY SECRETARY FOR APPROVING THE PURCHASE OF GULFSTREAM G650 JET

By New Dawn Reporter

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Evaristo Sakala a former Army Secretary at Ministry of Defence for approving the purchase of the Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet.

ACC Head – Corporate Communication, Timothy Moono has confirmed the arrest which involves US$ 400 million in relation to the procurement of the Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet.

Sakala 53, of Plot No. 11257 Chalala in Lusaka, has been charged with one (1) count of Wilful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure contrary to Section 34 (2) (b) of the AntiCorruption Act No.3 Of 2012.

Details are that between the 1st January, 2017 and 31st July, 2017, Sakala, being the Army Secretary and a member of the Ministerial Procurement Committee for the Ministry of Defence and whilst acting together with others, failed to comply with procedure.

“…did wilfully fail to comply with the applicable law and procedure in the manner he approved the award of the tender number MOD/MPC/02417 relating to the procurement of the Modernisation of the Defence forces Program at a contract price of US$ 400 million to Elbit Systems Limited,” he said.

According to Moono, this was a matter concerning the Ministry of Defence a public body.

In this matter, the Commission has so far arrested six (6) individuals.

Those arrested and charged are former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Stardy Mwale, former Defence Secretary Rtd. Brigadier General Michael Obister Mbewe and Former Ministry of Defence Director General Medical Services Rtd. Brigadier General Frank Hardy Sinyangwe.

Others arrested are Director-Finance at Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Esabel Willima Chinji and Former Ministry of Defence Director Human Resources and Administration John Phiri.

However, ACC has released Sakala on bond pending court appearance.