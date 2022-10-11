ACC arrests former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka in connection with Honeybee

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday arrested former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka SC in connection with the Honeybee matter. And Kalaluka says the Anti-Corruption Commission is better placed to explain his arrest.

Kalaluka was arrested yesterday following an interrogation conducted by the commission in the morning. He has since been released on bond and is expected to appear in court soon. But when contacted for a comment over his arrest, Kalaluka declined to say anything on the matter. “No comment,” he said. Asked what charges he was slapped with, Kalaluka said, “find out from where you got it, find out from Anti-Corruption [Commission],” said Kalaluka. A News Diggers investigation revealed in 2020 that the Ministry of Health had awarded a tender……